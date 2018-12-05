Notre Dame coach Mike Brey, who was featured at the forum, said he's surprised that more players and coaches haven't been declared ineligible in the wake of the Adidas trial.
"At the university level, I think everybody's a little surprised that coaches and players haven't been more disciplined," Brey told the Star. "My feeling on it is that we don't know all the information on the accusations that are out there. More information has to come through and I think that's going to happen in the trials and the investigations."
De Sousa, for instance, has not played since his name was mentioned in the federal trial. His coach, Bill Self, has not been suspended or fined.
Asked if Arizona coach Sean Miller had a potential case for a lawsuit against ESPN, which reported that the coach was on a wiretap agreeing to pay Ayton $100,000 in exchange for coming to Arizona, a claim Miller vehemently denies, Brey smiled.
"Possibly," he said.