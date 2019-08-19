2018 record: 12-1 (lost in CFP semifinals)
Coach: Brian Kelly (10th year)
Sked or alive? Kudos to the Fighting Irish for making it through the regular season without a loss last year. A repeat seems unlikely. Notre Dame’s schedule includes road games against Georgia, Michigan and Stanford. The Bulldogs are sure to be big favorites. The Irish swept the Wolverines and Cardinal last season, but both games were in South Bend.
Why they’re here: Notre Dame has won 10-plus games in three of the past four seasons and has enough talent to do it again. Ian Book upgraded the offense when he took over at QB and will work behind an experienced line. The defense has a bevy of pass rushers. Will it be enough to get back to the Playoff? Probably not.