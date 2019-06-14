FILE - In this May 15, 2019 file photo, a worker stands on scaffolding during preliminary work inside the Notre Dame de Paris Cathedral, in Paris. The billionaire French donors that publicly promised flashy donations totalling hundreds of millions to restore Notre Dame, have not yet paid a penny toward the restoration of the French national monument, according to church and business officials. Instead, it's mainly American citizens that have footed the bills and paid salaries for the up to 150 workers employed by the cathedral since the April 15 fire. (Philippe Lopez/Pool via AP, File)