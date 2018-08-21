2017 record: 10-3
Coach: Brian Kelly (ninth year)
Sked or alive? Notre Dame doesn’t mess around. The Fighting Irish open the season against Michigan; face Stanford (Sept. 29) and Virginia Tech (Oct. 6) in consecutive weeks; and face Florida State and USC in November. Athlon Sports ranked Notre Dame’s schedule the third toughest in the nation.
Why they’re here: There are questions about QB Brandon Wimbush’s accuracy, and the Irish must replace two offensive linemen who were first-round picks. But nine starters return on defense from a team that won 10 games last season. Notre Dame has won at least eight games in seven of Kelly’s eight seasons. Expect more of the same.