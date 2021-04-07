Nov. 10, 2019: Sean Miller calls UA's freshmen class 'one of the best' he's had

Freshmen Nico Mannion, Josh Green and forward Zeke Nnaji combined for 62 of Arizona's 90 points in a 21-point home win over Illinois.

He said it:

“We have a good group. We played together, played (with) great effort. have a lot of talent on offense, not just guys that can just score around the rim but playmakers, three-point shooters, guys who come in off the bench that are able to do it. And you feel that when we get out in transition and move the ball, a lot of good things happen." — UA coach Sean Miller

The performance of the freshmen led Miller to believe it was possibly his best class at Arizona.

"It’s certainly one of the best if not the best," he said.

Alec has been with the Star since October 2019. He writes stories and produces digital content primarily about the Arizona Wildcats. Alec graduated from the University of Arizona in May 2020.

