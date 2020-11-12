Nov. 12, 2020 updated

Kansas: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, in honor of Leavenworth County Deputy corporal Daniel Abramovitz, who was killed in the line of duty.

North Carolina: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff until sunset Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, in honor of Fort Bragg soldier Sgt. 1st Class Nikyisha T. Boyd.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com

