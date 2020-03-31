Nov. 14 vs San Jose State

Stat line: 26 points, 11 rebounds, 8-8 FG, 8-10 FT, 1 block, 21 minutes
The result: Arizona 87, San Jose State 39
The impact: Nnaji’s career high at Arizona game just three games into the season at home against San Jose State. The freshman had made 18 of 24 shots in his first two games, then didn’t miss a shot against the Spartans. Nnaji was aggressive enough around the basket to draw plenty of foul calls as well. What’s under-appreciated about this performance is that Nnaji outscored the other four Arizona starters who combined for just 19 points and did it in only 21 minutes of action.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!