Nov. 19, 2020

Vermont: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, and on the 19th of every month until the end of 2020, in honor of all Vermonters who have died of Covid-19.

Minnesota: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, and on the 19th of every month until the end of 2020, in honor of all Minnesota residents who have died of Covid-19.

South Dakota: As ordered by the Governor, all flags atop the State Capitol will fly at half-staff Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, in honor of former State Representative Justin Cronin.

Iowa: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff Thursday Nov. 19, 2020, in honor of former U.S. Senator and Lt. Governor Roger Jepsen.

Massachusetts: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, in honor of Warrant Officer 2 Marwan Sameh Ghabour, U.S. Army, a native of Arlington, who died in a helicopter crash on the Sinai Peninsula, Egypt.

Oklahoma: As ordered by the Governor, all flags on state property will fly at half-staff Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, in honor of former state lawmaker Marian D. Cooksey-Hood.

Online producer

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991.

