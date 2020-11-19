Vermont: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, and on the 19th of every month until the end of 2020, in honor of all Vermonters who have died of Covid-19.

Minnesota: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, and on the 19th of every month until the end of 2020, in honor of all Minnesota residents who have died of Covid-19.

South Dakota: As ordered by the Governor, all flags atop the State Capitol will fly at half-staff Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, in honor of former State Representative Justin Cronin.

Iowa: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff Thursday Nov. 19, 2020, in honor of former U.S. Senator and Lt. Governor Roger Jepsen.

Massachusetts: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, in honor of Warrant Officer 2 Marwan Sameh Ghabour, U.S. Army, a native of Arlington, who died in a helicopter crash on the Sinai Peninsula, Egypt.

Oklahoma: As ordered by the Governor, all flags on state property will fly at half-staff Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, in honor of former state lawmaker Marian D. Cooksey-Hood.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.