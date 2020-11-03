 Skip to main content
Nov. 2, 2020

New Mexico: As ordered by the Governor, all state flags at public facilities will fly at half-staff from Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, until sunset, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in honor of the more than 1,000 resident of New Mexico who have died from COVID-19.

Wyoming: As ordered by the Governor, all state flags atop the state Capitol and across Campbell County will fly at half-staff until sunset on the date of his interment (TBD) in honor of Representative Roy Edwards.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991.

