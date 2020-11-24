Indiana: As ordered by the Governor, all flags in Marion County will fly at half-staff Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, in honor of Indianapolis Fire Department Engineer Matthew Bennett.
New Jersey: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, in honor of U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Richard Asey Samaroo of North Brunswick.
Alabama: As ordered by the Governor, all flags in Scottsboro will fly at half-staff Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, in honor of Scottsboro Dire Department Firefighter Steven Dawson Beaird.
Michigan: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, in honor of firefighter Michael Buitendorp, who died in the line of duty.
Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com
