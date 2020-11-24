 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nov. 24, 2020 updated

Nov. 24, 2020 updated

Wyoming: As ordered by the Governor, the state of Wyoming flag atop the State Capitol and across Laramie County will fly at half-staff Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, in honor of former State Representative Clark A. Smith.

Texas: All flags at public facilities in the city of Amarillo will fly at half-staff from Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, until sunset Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in honor of Randall County Judge Ernie Houdashell.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Online producer

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News