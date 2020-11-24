Nov. 24, 2020 updated

Wyoming: As ordered by the Governor, the state of Wyoming flag atop the State Capitol and across Laramie County will fly at half-staff Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, in honor of former State Representative Clark A. Smith.

Texas: All flags at public facilities in the city of Amarillo will fly at half-staff from Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, until sunset Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in honor of Randall County Judge Ernie Houdashell.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.