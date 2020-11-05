Pennsylvania: As ordered by the Governor, all Commonwealth (state) flags at the State Capitol Complex will fly at half-staff Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in honor of firefighter Martin W. Comer of the Bethlehem Township Volunteer Fire Company, who died Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020.

Alabama: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at government or public facilities in Baldwin County will fly at half-staff Thursday Nov. 5, 2020, in honor of former Baldwin County Commissioner Frank Burt Jr.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com

