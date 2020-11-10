 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nov. 9, 2020

Nov. 9, 2020

Alabama: As ordered by the Governor, all flags atop the State Capitol and at government and public facilities in Mobile County will fly at half-staff Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, in honor of former State Representative William "Monty" Montgomery Collins Sr.

Connecticut: As approved by the Governor, all flags in Westport will fly at half-staff until sunset Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in honor of former First Selectman of Westport Gordon Joseloff.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Online producer

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News