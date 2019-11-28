Nov. 12, 1918
WORLD FREED OF HUN MENACE, ALLIED CHIEFS TURN TO NEXT STEP OF BUILDING ON RUINS
Unlikely That Peace Conference Can Be Assembled Before Expiration of 30-Day Armistice Period; Extension Probable; Wilson's Dictums Form Framework of New Order; Work of Mercy Is Planned
(By A. P. Leased Wire)
WASHINGTON, Nov. 11. ─ Preparations for final peace negotiations will engross American and allied statesmen during the next few weeks, while Marshal Foch and the naval commanders see to it that the terms of armistice which ended the fighting today are carried out.
Thirty days is the armistice period and since it hardly will be possible to assemble the greatest peace conference in history in that time, an extension is certain to be granted by the victorious allies and accepted by the vanquished.
What happens in Germany, in what was once Austria-Hungary and in Russia during the meantime probably will govern the solution of many of the complex problems awaiting the conference.
Absorbed in the German surrender, today officials were unwilling to even discuss for publication the next steps to be taken to secure the fruits of victory and make future wars, at least on so vast a scale, impossible.
General Plan Known.
But in a general way what is to be expected already is known. The various utterances of President Wilson and the premiers and public men of the entente countries all have been carefully studied by those who must plan the next step and at one time or another these spokesmen have touched upon nearly every idea that might be properly included in the treatie.
WASHINGTON, Nov. 11. ─ Signing of the armistice with Germany was proclaimed today by President Wilson, who also announced its terms at a joint session of congress.
The terms herald the end of the war because they take from Germany the power to renew it.
Just before he went to the capitol the president, in a proclamation addressed to his fellow countrymen, said:
"The armistice was signed this morning.
"Everything for which America fought has been accomplished.
"It will now be our fortunate duty to assist, by example, by sober, friendly counsel and by material aid in the establishment of just democracy throughout the world."
Stripped of its malicious power, the military autocracy, its masters driven to exile, stands before the world's court of justice, having subscribed to terms of surrender which probably will be recorded in history as the most drastic and complete ever measured out to a defeated foe.
No Scraps of Paper
Reading of the full text of the terms discloses measures the United States and the allied governments have taken to guarantee that Germany's acceptance shall not be a scrap of paper and to insure the destruction of the military which once could secretly and of its single choice disturb the peace of the world.
When President Wilson concluded his exchange of notes with Prince Maximilian, then chancellor, administration officials declared that if his course did not bring about what they hoped would be more than an unconditional surrender it might bring about a revolution in Germany.
Pointing today to the Hohenzollern dynasty, dethroned and exiled, the people's revolution sweeping Germany, and the terms of the armistice, these officials felt their predictions amply fulfilled.
Bind Wounds of Oppressed
Having lifted the yoke of militarism from the people of the central empires, the allies now turn to tasks of humanity and mercy to bind up their wounds and feed the hungry, meanwhile seeking to guide them to a place in the fame of nations from which they can take a part in assuring that another such days of bloodshed and horror need never come again.