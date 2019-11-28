Nov. 15, 1882
Buckskin Leslie Takes Billy the Kid's Scalp
KILLING IN TOMBSTONE
Special Dispatch to the Star.
TOMBSTONE, Nov. 14. ─ William Clayborne, alias Billy the Kid, was shot and killed this morning at the Oriental saloon in this city by Frank Leslie, alias, Buckskin Frank. The parties quarreled, when the Kid went and armed himself with a Winchester and returned to the saloon, where he waited outside for the appearance of Leslie. As the latter emerged from the door the Kid opened fire at a distance of fifteen feet, but missed his man. Leslie drew his revolver, and returning the fire shot the Kid through the body, mortally wounding him. He lived but half an hour after being shot. The Coroner's jury returned a verdict of justifiable homicide. Both parties have heretofore killed their men.
Note: This is not the same Billy the Kid who is famous ─ or infamous ─ in western lore. Henry McCarty, aka William H. Bonney, was killed in 1881 in New Mexico.
Billy Clayborne insisted on being called Billy the Kid after the more notorious outlaw's death.