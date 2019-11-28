Nov. 12, 1921
"He Shall Not Have Died In Vain"
Thus Spoke Pres. Harding Before Mammoth Throng At Arlington Cemetery In Services Over Dead Warrior
Foreign and U. S. Officials and Citizens Pay Homage to Dead
(By the Associated Press)
Washington, Nov. 11. ─ Under the wide and starry skies of his own homeland, America's unknown dead from France sleeps tonight, a soldier home from the war.
Alone, he lies in the narrow cell of live stone that guards his body; but his soul has entered into the spirit that is America. Wherever liberty is held close in men's hearts, the honor and the glory and the pledge of high endeavor poured out over this nameless one of fame, will be told and sung by Americans for all time.
Scrolled across the marble arch of the memorial raised to American soldier and sailor dead, everywhere, which stands like a monument behind his tomb, runs this legend:
"We here highly resolve that these dead shall not have died in vain."
The words were spoken by martyred Lincoln, over the dead at Gettysburg. And today, with voice strong with determination and ringing with deep emotion, another president echoed that high resolve over the coffin of the soldier who died for the flag in France.
Great men in the world's affairs heard that high purpose reiterated by the man who stands at the head of the American people. Tomorrow, they will gather in the city that stands almost in the shadow of the new American shrine of liberty dedicated today. They will talk of peace; of the curbing of the havoc of war. They will speak of the war in France, that robbed this soldier of life and name and brought death to comrades of all nations by the hundreds of thousands.
Must End Conflict
And, in their ears, when they meet must ring President Harding's declaration today beside that flag-wrapped, honor-laden bier:
"There must be, there shall be, the commanding voice of a conscious civilization against armed warfare."
Far across the seas, other unknown dead, hallowed in memory by their countrymen, as this American soldier is enshrined in the heart of America, sleep their last. He, in whose veins ran the blood of British forebears, lies beneath a great stone in ancient Westminster abbey; he of France, beneath the Arc De Triomphe, and he of Italy, under the altar of the fatherland in Rome. And it seemed today that they, too, must be here among the Potomac hills to greet an American comrade come to join their glorious company, to testify their approval of the high words of hope spoken by America's president.
Speech Made by Pres. Harding
(By The Associated Press)
Washington, Nov. 11. ─ The text of President Harding's address at the burial of an unknown soldier at Arlington cemetery follows:
Mr. Secretary of War and Ladies and Gentlemen:
We are met today to pay the impersonal tribute. The name of him whose body lies before us took flight with his imperishable soul. We know not whence he came, but only that his death marks him with the everlasting glory of an American dying for his country.
He might have come from any one of millions of American homes. Some mother gave him in her love and tenderness and her most cherished hopes. Hundreds of mothers are wondering today finding a touch of solace in the possibility that the nation bows in grief over the body of one she bore to live and die, if need be, for the republic.
Station In Life Unknown
We do not know his station in life, because from every station came the patriotic response of the five millions. I recall the days of creating armies and the departing of caravans which braved the murderous seas to reach the battle lines for maintained nationality and preserved civilization.
The service flag marked mansion and cottage alike and riches were common to all homes in the consciousness of service to country.
Standing today on hallowed ground, conscious that all America has halted to share in the tribute of heart and mind and soul to this fellow American, and knowing that the world is noting this expression of the republic's mindfulness, it is fitting to say that his sacrifice, and that of the millions dead, shall not be in vain. There must be, there shall be, the commanding voice of a conscious civilization against armed warfare.
Our Father who are in Heaven, hallowed be Thy name. Thy Kingdom come, Thy will be done on earth as it is in Heaven. Give us this day our daily bread and forgive us our trespasses as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from evil, for Thine is the Kingdom and the power and glory forever, Amen.