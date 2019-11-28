Nov. 23, 1963
Nation Mourns Kennedy; Johnson Assumes Office
Red Sympathizer Held As Slayer
DALLAS, Nov. 22 (AP) ─ A hidden gunman assassinated President Kennedy with a high-powered rifle Friday.
Three shots reverberated. Blood sprang from the President's face. He fell face downward in the back seat of his car. His wife clutched his head and tried to lift it, crying "Oh, no!"
Half an hour later, John F. Kennedy was dead and the United States had a new president, Lyndon B. Johnson.
Within the hour, police had arrested a 24-year-old man following the fatal shooting of a Dallas policeman. Homicide Capt. Will Fritz said Friday night witnesses had identified the man as the slayer of the policeman and he had been charged with murder.
He is Harvey Lee Oswald of Fort Worth, who four years ago said he was applying for Russian citizenship. He has a Russian wife. Oswald denied that he had shot anybody. Fritz said Oswald was a member of an organization known as "Fair Play for Cuba."
Nearly 12 hours after the assassination, Oswald formally was charged with murdering the President. However, Dallas police said that Oswald has not admitted taking any part in killing the President.
The assassination occurred just as the President's motorcade was leaving downtown Dallas at the end of a triumphal tour through the city's streets. His special car ─ with the protective bubble down ─ was moving down in an incline into an underpass that leads to a freeway route to the Dallas Trade Mart, where he was to speak.
Witnesses heard three shots. Two hit the President, one in the head and one in the neck. The third shot wounded Gov. John B. Connally of Texas in the side but his condition was reported not critical.
As the gunfire rang in the street, a reporter in the caravan screamed, "My God, they're shooting at the President!" The motorcade slowed and then sped forward at breakneck speed to Parkland Hospital near the Trade Mart.
Onlookers, terrified at the sight and sound of the assassination, dived face forward for protection onto a grassy park at the entrance of the underpass, fearing more shots. Police swarmed the scene.
At the hospital emergency entrance, AP Reporter Jack Bell saw the President stretched out face down at full length, motionless on the backseat of the car. His suit still looked neat ─ but there was blood on the floor.
Secret Service men helped Mrs. Kennedy away from the car. Hospital attendants aided Connally and his wife. It seemed clear that the assassination was carefully planned. In the Texas school book depository building, overlooking the overpass, officers found the rifle. They described it as a bolt-action, 6.5 mm. weapon, apparently of Italian make, with a telescopic sight.
Along with the rifle, partly hidden behind books on the fifth floor of the six-story building, were spent cartridges and scraps of fried chicken. The bullets had come from a 45-degree angle as the presidential car passed the building, which has a clear view of the underpass.
The shots were fired at 12:30 p.m. and the President died at 1 p.m. He was 46 and the youngest man ever elected president. Bob Jackson, a Dallas Times Herald photographer, said he looked around as he heard the shots and saw the rifle barrel disappearing into the upper floor window. He did not see the gunman.
Jacqueline Kennedy, who was touring the Lone Star State with her husband, sat just ahead of him in the big auto when a rifle slug ripped a gaping wound in the back of his head and sent him sprawling forward. Crying, "Oh, no," Mrs. Kennedy tried to cradle the dying President's blood-smeared head in her arms as Kennedy's Secret Service driver sped out of rifle range and toward the nearest hospital.
When the President was carried into the emergency room, Mrs. Kennedy walked behind ─ parts of her clothing drenched with blood. The First Lady remained composed but, inside the emergency room, grasped hands with the new President, Johnson, and his wife, Lady Bird, in a reflex display of deep anguish.
Shortly after Kennedy's death ─ "We never had any hope of saving his life," said one doctor ─ Johnson was driven to Dallas' Love Field where he boarded the presidential jet transport, Air Force One.