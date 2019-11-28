Nov. 6, 1971
Community Center Dedication Today
By Richard Gilman
Star Staff Writer
Opening ceremonies for the $17.6 million Tucson Community Center will swing into full gear today with a ribbon-cutting and a speech by a presidential aide.
The center's first attractions will open next week: Arthur Fiedler in the music hall on Monday and the Ice Capades in the arena on Tuesday.
Before then, M.M. Sundt Construction Co. workmen will have to continue their headlong rush to put the finishing touches on the exterior and interior of the two buildings. The third part of the complex, the little theater, will not open until February.
Workmen were painting in the dark two nights ago and cement sidewalks were laid as late as Thursday afternoon. Hammers and cans of paint and cleansing powder were strewn about last night. Among the work remaining to be done are the installation of more brick sidewalks and putting the outside fountain in working order.
Nonetheless, the building drew unanimous plaudits last night from the 500 city leaders, mass media representatives and other visitors attending a preview of the cultural center.
"This is a great living testimonial made possible by this community," said outgoing Mayor James N. Corbett.
"Absolutely magnificent," said Howard A. Shiff, chairman of the city Planning and Zoning Commission. "It's been a long time coming."
And outgoing city councilman Conrad Joyner said, "It's a real treat, after you've worked on something for eight years, to see it really happen."
Today's ceremonies begin at 9:45 a.m. with a concert by the Luke Air Force Band.
James Falk, special assistant to the President for domestic affairs, will deliver a message. Falk is a former Tucson lawyer and former president of the Tucson Transit Authority. Ribbon-cutting honors will be shared by Oliver Drachman, chairman of the Community Center Commission; Harry Chambers, chairman of the Community Center Authority; and Corbett.
After the ceremonies, the public will have an opportunity to tour the center's arena, exhibition hall and music hall until 5:30 p.m.
Meanwhile, there will be continuous entertainment in the Community Center Plaza by the Air Force band, the Loren Nickel Orchestra, Cal Lewallen Rock Group, Tucson Boys' Chorus, Ballet Folklorico de Guadalaraja, Estudiantina de Hermosillo, the Ev Martin Orchestra and Los Payadores de Pueblo.
At 2 p.m., Fiedler will ride by the center aboard a fire truck.
Continuous entertainment will also be provided Sunday during another open house from noon to 5:30 p.m. Monday will also be an open house day from noon to 5 p.m.