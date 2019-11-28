Nov. 14, 1982
Proud Viet vets march to emotional dedication
By Mike Feinsilber
The Associated Press
WASHINGTON(AP) ─ Thousands of Vietnam veterans paraded with pride yesterday where anti-war protesters marched a decade earlier, then dedicated a new national monument honoring themselves and their 57,939 missing and fallen comrades.
They marched to the newly lain turf before the gleaming black granite walls of the monument bearing the names of Americans who did not return from Vietnam and ─ in speech and song and silent reflection ─ paid homage to the war's victims and the 2.7 million who served and came home to an indifferent welcome from a divided nation.
Some former soldiers were almost overcome by the emotion of the moment. A few wept openly and took comfort from the embrace of their buddies. But it was a joyful occasion for most.
The crowd cheered the marchers and the marchers cheered the crowd.
The day turned cold and windy, and alternately gray and sun-streaked. The mood changed, too: once tearful and somber, a moment later, joyful and triumphant.
U.S. Park Police estimated that 150,000 people watched the parade and attended the monument dedication, but that estimate seemed high to other observers. The crowd along the line of march was sparse, and many bleacher seats were empty.
In the uniform of the day ─ olive drab field jackets and blue jeans ─ and often out of step, about 20,000 veterans marched in their own welcome-home parade.
They marched down Constitution Avenue in ragged columns, waving little American flags, and led by white-haired Gen. William C. Westmoreland, wearing a raincoat and carrying two little flags. The old Vietnam commanding general marched with the Alabama contingent at the head of the parade.
One marching ex-GI waved and grinned and shouted, "Thank you, people." And in the crowd, a woman held aloft a sign: "Thanks, Yanks."
On the same street in May 1971, thousands of war protesters fought with police and were felled by tear gas in the most violent Washington demonstration of the era.
But the national divisions of hawks and doves were faded memories yesterday.
Veterans walked in state units ─ hundreds from New York, 20 from Alaska, three legless men in wheelchairs leading Indiana's contingent, men in white shirts and three-piece suits from South Boston and a band from Delaware playing, "When Johnny Comes Marching Home Again."
In the fading uniform of an Army specialist 4th class, John Chucoski of Ijamsville, Md., marched pushing his son, Stephen, 2, in a baby carriage.
At the dedication, the highest government official present was Everett Alvarez Jr., deputy director of the Veterans Administration and a prisoner in North Vietnam for 8½ years ─ longer than any other captive.
President Reagan took no part. He visited the Soviet Embassy to pay his condolences on the death of Leonid I. Brezhnev, then flew to Chicago for a memorial service for Nancy Reagan's stepfather, Dr. Loyal Davis, who died Aug. 14.
Alvarez recalled the silent indifference that greeted GIs returning from a distant, costly, unpopular war.
"There was a time long past," he said, "when words would have mattered more. But at this place ─ for all time ─ it is our hearts that speak. God bless this nation and those who have honored it with their service."
Jan Scruggs, the former infantryman who conceived the idea for a monument, said: "Now all Americans can agree that Vietnam veterans deserve the recognition and appreciation for their sacrifices."
…
The monument was built from $7 million in public contributions. It takes the form of a wide "V." The walls are 250 feet long. They are only a few inches high at the edges but descent 10 feet into the ground at the point where they meet.
…
The names of the Vietnam missing and dead are listed in chronological order from 1959 to May 15, 1975, and a printed directory the size of a telephone book is on hand to help people locate a name.