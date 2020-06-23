Novel set in Tucson is now available as an ebook

Play On! Is a novel by Judy Dearlove set in Tucson and first published in November 2019.
The novel has been praised by critics, was featured in Shelf Unbound's recommended reading list and was a finalist for the INDIES Book of the Year award.
The book is described as a tale of rivalry and friendship. Set in a retirement community in Tucson, a group deals with family, age discrimination, technology and their inner selves, all with humor.
It is now available as an ebook through Amazon, Smashwords and RCWMS Publications.
Author Judy Dearlove's parents were longtime Tucson residents. Dearlove now lives in North Carolina.
Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com
