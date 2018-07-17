“Incredibles 2” has Elastigirl battling a mad hypnotist.
Dogs band together to fight the injustice of being exiled to a garbage dump in “Isle of Dogs.”
OPENING FRIDAY
Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again! — Cher makes an appearance in this musical comedy. Meanwhile Sophie, the spirited bride, has a plan. She secretly invites three men from her mother’s past in hope of meeting her real father. Rated PG-13. 110 minutes.
The Equalizer 2 — Robert McCall returns to deliver his special brand of vigilante justice when thugs kill his friend and former colleague. Denzel Washington stars in this suspenseful action adventure thriller. Rated R. 121 minutes.
ONGOING
2001: A Space Odyssey — Stanley Kubrick’s landmark 1968 film has a new 70mm print, and Loft Cinema has the camera to show it. Rated G. 141 minutes.
American Animals — A documentary hybrid about four college students who plan to steal valuable rare books from their college’s library. Directed by Bart Layton; Barry Keoghan and Blake Jenner star and the movie includes interviews with the four students. Rated R. 116 minutes.
Ant Man and the Wasp — Scott Lang is grappling with the consequences of his choices as both a superhero and a father. Approached by Hope van Dyne and Dr. Hank Pym, Lang must once again don the Ant-Man suit and fight alongside the Wasp. Rated R. 125 minutes.
Avengers: Infinity War — The ultimate superhero mash-up, Iron Man, Black Panther, Captain America, Star Lord and all your Marvel favorites assemble to face the mad titan Thanos. Rated PG-13. 145 minutes.
Black Panther HHHH — The Marvel character leaps into action when an enemy threatens his nation and the world. The film is being touted as the best Marvel movie yet. Stars Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong’o; Ryan Coogler directs. Rated PG-13. 134 minutes.
Blockers —A trio of parents discover their daughters’ pact to lose their virginity on prom night. Leslie Mann and John Cena star; Kay Cannon directs. Rated R. 102 minutes.
Breaking In — Two children are being held hostage and their mother will stop at nothing to rescue them. Gabrielle Union and Billy Burke star; James McTeigue directs. PG-13. 88 minutes.
Deadpool 2 H½ — The sequel follows the wisecracking mercenary Deadpool, who joins forces with a trio of mutants to battle a powerful foe. Ryan Reynolds and Josh Brolin star. Directed by David Leitch. Rated R. 112 minutes.
The First Purge — To push the crime rate below 1 percent for the rest of the year, the New Founding Fathers of America test a sociological theory that vents aggression for one night in one isolated community. Rated R. 112 minutes.
Hereditary HHH½ — Toni Collette and Gabriel Byrne star in this horror film about a family whose ancestry hids some terrifying secrets. Directed by Ari Aster. Rated R. 127 minutes.
Hearts Beat Loud — A father and daughter form a band as a way to stay connected as she goes off to college. Their unexpected success sends them on a journey of discovery. Stars Kiersey Clemons and Nick Offerman; Brett Haley directs. PG-13. 97 minutes.
Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation — Everyone’s favorite monster family embark on a vacation on a luxury monster cruise ship so Drac can take a summer vacation. But then the dream vacation turns into a nightmare. Rated PG. 97 minutes.
Incredibles 2 HHH— The sequel has Elastigirl battling a mad hypnotist and Mr. Incredible caring for the kids. Voiced by Samuel L. Jackson, Holly Hunter and Sarah Vowell; Brad Bird directs. PG. 118 minutes.
I Can Only Imagine — Based on the life of Bart Millard, lead singer of the Christian band MercyMe. J. Michael Finley, Madeline Carroll, Dennis Quaid and Trace Adkins star; Andrew and Jon Erwin direct. Rated PG. 111 minutes.
Isle of Dogs HHHH — In this animated film, dogs are exiled to a garbage dump; they must band together to fight the injustice. Voiced by Edward Norton, Scarlett Johansson, Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton and Bryan Cranston. Written and directed by Wes Anderson. Rated PG-13. 101 minutes.
Jurassic Park — The story serves to explain just how and why genetically engineered dinosaurs make it from point A to point B, wherein point B serves as the jumping-off point for the inevitable and forthcoming “Jurassic World 3.”. Yet there are moments that reference classical Hollywood cinema, and glowing, sumptuous close-ups of our hero and heroine, Owen (Chris Pratt) and Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard). Rated: PG-13. 128 minutes.
Mountain — Willem Dafoe narrates this cinematic and musical journey through the Earth’s most spectacular landscapes. Not rated. 74 minutes.
Ocean’s 8 — Debbie Ocean has long planned the biggest heist of her life; she corrals a team of women who are as good as she is in the heist world. Stars Sandra Bullock, Rihanna, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway and a slew of other big-name stars. Directed by Gary Ross. Rated PG-13. 110 minutes.
RBG — A documentary on Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a trailblazer in defining gender-discrimination law. Directed by Julie Cohen and Betsy West. PG. 97 minutes.
Race 3 — The action thriller centers on a crime family that is just mean. Remo D’Souza directs and the cast includes Anil Kapoor, and Salman Khan. In Hindi with English subtitles. Not rated. 166 minutes.
Ready Player One — It’s the year 2045 and life isn’t so pleasant in Oasis, a virtual world where you can go anywhere and do anything. Steven Spielberg directs and the cast includes Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke and Ben Mendelsohn. Rated PG-13. 140 minutes.
Sanju — A biography of Indian film star Sanjay Dutt, who struggled with addiction, had many affairs, and was jailed as a terrorist. Directed by Rajkumar Hirani; Ranbir Kapoor stars. In Hindi. Not rated. 150 minutes.
Sicario: Day of the Soldado — The franchise begins a new chapter as the cartels have started trafficking terrorists across the U.S. border. Stars Josh Brolin and Benicio Del Toro. Rated R. 122 minutes.
The Seagull — Anton Chekhov’s classic play about artistic conflicts, conflicted love and the search for meaning in life gets the film treatment with an all-star cast: Saoirse Ronan, Annette Bening and Elisabeth Moss. Michael Mayer directs. Rated PG-13. 98 minutes.
Sherlock Gnomes — Garden gnomes are disappearing in London; Sherlock Gnomes is on the case in this animated film. Actors include Emily Blunt, James McAvoy and Johnny Depp. John Stevenson directs. Rated PG. 86 minutes. Steven S. Deknight directs. PG-13. 110 minutes.
Show Dogs — A canine cop teams up with a human FBI agent to infiltrate an exclusive dog show and nab a criminal. Will Arnett, Natasha Lyonne and Chris “Ludacris” Bridges star. Directed by Raja Gosnell. Rated PG. 92 minutes.
Solo: A Star Wars Story HHH — A very young, but still rogue Han Solo and his smuggling gang come up with a plan to steal coaxium from the planet Kessel. Cast includes Alden Ehrenreich, Woody Harrelson and Emilia Clarke; Ron Howard directs. PG-13. 145 minutes.
Sorry to Bother You — In an alternate reality in present-day Oakland, Calif., a telemarketer discovers a magical key that leads to material glory. As his career begins to take off, his co-workers organize a protest against corporate oppression. Rated R. 105 minutes. Page 9.
Superfly HH — A remake of the 1972 film about Youngblood Priest, who longs to get out of the drug sales scene, but if he slips up before he makes his exit, it all go south. Trevor Jackson, Lex Scott Davis and Rick Ross star; directed by Director X (really). Rated R. 116 minutes.
Skyscraper HH — Dwayne Johnson returns to the big screen as a former FBI Hostage Rescue Team leader and U.S. war veteran who now assesses security for skyscrapers. When the world’s tallest, safest building is suddenly ablaze, and he’s been framed for it, he must clear his name and somehow rescue his family, which is trapped inside the building. PG-13. 109 minutes.
Tag — Five friends gather for their annual ruthless game of tag. Cast includes Ed Helms, Jake Johnson, Hannibal Buress and Jon Hamm; Jeff Tomsic directs the comedy. Rated R. 100 minutes.
Uncle Drew — After draining his life savings to enter a team in the Rucker Classic street ball tournament in Harlem, Dax (Lil Rel Howery) is dealt a series of setbacks, including losing his team to his longtime rival (Nick Kroll). Rated PG-13. 103 minutes.
Whitney — This new documentary is an unflinching portrait of Houston and her family that probes beyond familiar tabloid headlines and sheds new light on the spellbinding trajectory of Houston’s life. Filmmaker Kevin Macdonald unravels the mystery behind “The Voice.” Rated R. 120 minutes. Related story on Page 7.
Won’t You Be My Neighbor — The documentary is about the children’s television host Fred Rogers. Directed by Morgan Neville. Rated PG-13. 94 minutes.
Zama — Director Lucrecia Martel adapts Antonio di Benedetto’s 1956 book about a Spanish officer who joins a party of soldiers on a dangerous mission. In Spanish with English subtitles. Not rated. 115 minutes.