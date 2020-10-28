Now that I know where to go, what should I bring with me?

This is where it gets interesting. If you have an Arizona driver’s license or non-driver identification card, some form of tribal enrollment or identification form, or some type of federal, state or local government-issued identification card that lists your name and address matching what’s recorded on the voter signature roster, you can proceed on to vote.
The poll workers will ask for your identification before passing you along to sign in and receive your ballot.
For a better understanding of what to do if you don’t have one of the above listed identification types, visit the Arizona Clean Elections website to parse through the different documents you can bring to help identify yourself and vote.
