College football, NFL and even the new Alliance of American Football (AAF) have 11 players on each side of the field. Depending on defensive schemes, some teams will have three or four defensive linemen. Not the IFL. Eight players are allowed on each side of the ball. Each team will have a gameday roster of 21 active players with four reserves (25).
The IFL only allows three offensive and defensive linemen with the rest identified as skill players. On offense: Quarterback, three offensive linemen, running back and three wide receivers. On defense: three defensive linemen and skill players depending on the scheme.
Blitzing from linebackers and defensive backs is also not allowed unless the player identifies himself to the offensive as a blitzer, either by alerting game officials or raising their hand. The blitzer also has to be at least five yards away from the line scrimmage in the defensive box and stationary prior to the snap.