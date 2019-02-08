0
Times Arizona has been swept at home during a two-game conference weekend under Miller.
4
Straight Arizona losses, the Wildcats’ longest losing streak since 2008-09.
13
Straight games away from Pullman that Washington State had lost before beating ASU on Thursday, since the Cougars won at Cal on Feb. 22, 2018.
13
Assists by Justin Coleman over his last two games, compared to three turnovers.
35.1
Percentage of 3-pointers WSU has made in Pac-12 games, the fifth-highest 3-point percentage in the conference.
38.9
Percentage of 3-pointers the UA has allowed in Pac-12 games, the worst 3-point defense percentage in the conference.