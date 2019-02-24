6.1
Fouls drawn by Okpala per 40 minutes, according to Kenpom, the 76th highest mark in the nation.
44.1
Arizona’s shooting percentage from two-point range in Pac-12 games, the worst mark in the league.
55.7
Stanford’s shooting percentage from two-point range in Pac-12 games, the second-best mark in the league.
70.5
Josh Sharma’s field goal percentage, the best in Pac-12 and on pace to become the highest in Stanford history, though he has not made the required 5.0 field goals per game (he averages 4.0) to qualify for the NCAA’s best percentage.