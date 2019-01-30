2
Players nationally who are averaging a double-double in points and rebounds while also averaging at least three assists: Cheatham and Wisconsin’s Ethan Happ.
5
ASU players with a wingspan of at least 6-11: De’Quon Lake (7-2), Cheatham (7-0.5), Romello White (7-0.25), Vitaliy Shibel (6-11.75) and Kimani Lawrence (6-11.5).
15.3
Percent of possessions Arizona has turned the ball over in Pac-12 play, tied with USC for the lowest percentage in the league.
43.3
Arizona’s two-point shooting percentage in Pac-12 games, the worst in the conference.