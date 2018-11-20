0
Points from the bench that Iowa State scored against Arizona on Monday, the first time an opponent didn’t score a bench point since the Wildcats beat UCLA 57-47 in 2014-15.
8
Straight Arizona wins in Hawaii, counting a 3-0 Diamond Head Classic run in 2012-13, a 3-0 Maui Invitational run in 2014-15, and a 65-63 win over Michigan State in the 2016-17 Armed Forces Classic.
20
Assists without a turnover before Brandon Williams committed two in the second half Monday against Iowa State. He now has 22 assists to two turnovers on the season.
22
Turnovers for Gonzaga in an 84-78 win over Illinois, which was picked to finish 13th in the Big Ten.