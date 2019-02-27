2
Rebounds Tres Tinkle needs to become only the fifth player to make OSU’s career top 10 scoring and rebounding lists; he has 1,533 points and 631 rebounds with a year of eligibility remaining, too.
3
Times in Wayne Tinkle’s five years that OSU will have had a winning record, counting this season. The Beavers had just two in the 24 years before he was hired.
7.3
Average assists by Justin Coleman in his last three games.
48
Arizona’s national rank in adjusted defensive efficiency.
59
OSU’s national rank in adjusted offensive efficiency.