14
More second-chance points Arizona gave up to Gonzaga (16 to 2).
15
Points on average that UA’s two Maui Invitational opponents have outscored them by in the paint.
55
Auburn’s ranking in Kenpom’s “minutes continuity,” a complex measure of meaningful experience that calculates how many minutes are being played by the same players who logged significant minutes from the previous season. Auburn’s ranking is unusually high for a high-major team and third-highest among ranked teams (No. 22 Buffalo is sixth in minutes continuity and No. 20 Iowa is 25th).