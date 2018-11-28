What would December be without a bunch of Nutcracker ballets to indulge in. Take your pick — or see them all.
- Ballet Tucson performs the ballet at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 7, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8, and 1 p.m. Dec. 9 at Tucson Music Hall, 260 S. Church Ave. Tickets are $30-$58. Ballettucson.org, 903-1445.
- Ballet Rincon’s “Nutcracker” features mime artist Rick Wamer as one of the guest artists. It’s at 2 and 7 p.m. Dec. 14 and 15 at Vail Theatre of the Arts, 10701 E. Mary Ann Cleveland Way. Tickets are $18, with discounts available. Ballet-rincon.com, 574-2804.
- Tucson Regional Ballet’s “A Southwest Nutcracker” sets the story in the 1800s and in Tucson. The Tucson Symphony Orchestra accompanies the dancers. It’s at 2 and 7 p.m. Dec 15, and 2 p.m. Dec. 16 at the Tucson Music Hall. Tickets are $32-$38. Tucsonregionalballet.org, 886-1222.
- Moscow Ballet tours the “Great Russian Nutcracker” and Tucson has become a regular stop. It’ll perform at 3 and 7:30 p.m. Dec. 21 at the University of Arizona's Centennial Hall. Tickets are $33-$53. Nutcracker.com, 621-3341.
- The Civic Orchestra of Tucson will accompany Dancing in the Streets AZ's “Nutcracker.” So will guest artists Alvaro Oquita and Teagan Bentley. Dancing in the Streets provides at-risk children a chance to learn life skills through ballet, and it’s annual "Nutcracker" is always a complete joy. Performances are at 2 p.m. Dec. 29 and 30 at the Leo Rich Theater, 260 S. Church Ave., in the Tucson Convention Center. Tickets are $12.50-$25.75. Ditsaz.org, 867-8489.