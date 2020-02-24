You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
O'Brien to play St. Francis in the Foothills Friday

O'Brien to play St. Francis in the Foothills Friday

Tim O'Brien is getting a little vocal lift from longtime girlfriend and musical partner Jan Fabricius

 Scott Simontacchi

Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Tim O'Brien is getting a little vocal lift from longtime girlfriend and musical partner Jan Fabricius when he takes the stage at St. Francis in the Foothills on Friday, Feb. 28.

During his show, presented by In Concert, O'Brien plays fiddle, guitar and banjo with Fabricius filling in the harmonies.

Friday's concert begins at 7:30 p.m. at St. Francis, 4625 E. River Road. Tickets are $22 in advance, $20 for seniors, through inconcerttucson.com or at Antigone Books, 411 N. Fourth Ave; or the Folk Shop, 2525 N. Campbell Ave. It's $25 at the door.

Contact reporter Cathalena E. Burch at cburch@tucson.com or 573-4642. On Twitter @Starburch

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News