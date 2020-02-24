O'Brien to play St. Francis in the Foothills Friday

Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Tim O'Brien is getting a little vocal lift from longtime girlfriend and musical partner Jan Fabricius when he takes the stage at St. Francis in the Foothills on Friday, Feb. 28.

During his show, presented by In Concert, O'Brien plays fiddle, guitar and banjo with Fabricius filling in the harmonies.

Friday's concert begins at 7:30 p.m. at St. Francis, 4625 E. River Road. Tickets are $22 in advance, $20 for seniors, through inconcerttucson.com or at Antigone Books, 411 N. Fourth Ave; or the Folk Shop, 2525 N. Campbell Ave. It's $25 at the door.

Contact reporter Cathalena E. Burch at cburch@tucson.com or 573-4642. On Twitter @Starburch

