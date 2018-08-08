On Arizona's offensive and defensive lines, Layth Friekh and Justin Belknap, respectively, are the Wildcats' most experienced.
The NCAA granted Friekh, a left tackle, an additional year of eligibility. But he's forced to miss the first two games of the season against BYU and at Houston, which could hurt the Wildcats up front considering UH has arguably the best player in college football with defensive tackle Ed Oliver.
Belknap, a redshirt junior, is in his fourth year at UA and looks to be one of Arizona's consistent pass rushers and playmakers as a defensive end.
Friekh and Belknap spoke to the media after Arizona's practice on Wednesday, here's what they had to say: