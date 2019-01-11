Popular college bar O'Malleys on Fourth, 247 N. Fourth Ave., was recently cited for "heavy buildup of grease and debris" on cooking equipment during an inspection by the Pima County Health Department.

247 N. Fourth Ave.

History: Good and excellent ratings for several years but was placed on probation Nov. 27 and failed an initial re-inspection on Dec. 10.

What the inspector saw: Potato salad, cooked chicken, lettuce and sour cream stored at unsafe temperatures; heavy buildup of grease and debris on cooking equipment; heavy black buildup inside bulk ice machine; employee cut up fruit with bare hands; no food thermometer; chemical spray bottles had no labels.

Follow up: Passed re-inspection on Dec. 21.

Comments: A message seeking comment was not returned by deadline.