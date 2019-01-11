History: Good and excellent ratings for several years but was placed on probation Nov. 27 and failed an initial re-inspection on Dec. 10.
What the inspector saw: Potato salad, cooked chicken, lettuce and sour cream stored at unsafe temperatures; heavy buildup of grease and debris on cooking equipment; heavy black buildup inside bulk ice machine; employee cut up fruit with bare hands; no food thermometer; chemical spray bottles had no labels.
Follow up: Passed re-inspection on Dec. 21.
Comments: A message seeking comment was not returned by deadline.