1. If you watched live, or saw a video of commissioner Larry Scott’s state-of-the-union message, it was hard not to be floored by his change in demeanor. He prefaced his Q&A session by acknowledging the league’s athletic directors, calling them the “driving success” of the Pac-12. For a decade, Scott rarely acknowledged ADs or spent time in their presence. He was insulated by the league’s presidents. That is no longer the case. It’s a clear show that the ADs have gained influence and that Scott continues to lose power.
2. Arizona was picked to finish fifth in the Pac-12 South. What does it mean? Not much. Since the first media poll in 1978, Arizona has been predicted to win the league in 1983 (it finished fifth), 1994 (it finished second) and 1999 (it was sixth). Arizona State has never been picked No. 1 in the media poll, yet it won the league and went to the Rose Bowl in both 1986 and 1996. Utah was last week’s No. 1 pick in the South; the Utes are a lot like Arizona in the 1990s, which could never quite win The Big One. But it’s fun to choose someone other than USC or UCLA.
3. While the Pac-12 media day was in progress, the Mountain West Conference had a similar event in Las Vegas. Arizona’s opening opponent, Hawaii, was picked to finish No. 4 in the MWC West, behind Fresno State, San Diego State and Nevada. Hawaii coach Nick Rolovich, who is the MWC what eccentric Mike Leach is to the Pac-12, entertained reporters by hiring a fortune teller to accompany him at the podium. The fortune teller, with her Tarot cards and crystal ball, entertained the crowd but she didn’t go overboard with grand predictions for Hawaii. She chose Nevada and Purdue to meet in the national title game.
Good luck with that.