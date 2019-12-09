The Geminids are probably the best meteor shower of the year. They sometimes do not get the attention of the Leonids in November and the Perseids in August, probably because they take place in December which is usually fairly cold.
The peak of the shower this year is tomorrow night Friday December 13th and Saturday morning December 14th. Unfortunately, the bright Moon will be up most of the night greatly interfering with meteor observing.
The Geminids do produce a lot of bright meteors, well worth bundling up for observing on a cold December night or morning. If you get out early tomorrow night around 6:00 pm, look toward the southwest to see Venus and Saturn close to each other. Venus will be 15 degrees above the horizon, and Saturn is to the right (north) of Venus 3 ½ degrees. By 8:00 pm tomorrow night the nearly 17 day old Moon will have arisen. The Moon sits in the middle of Gemini the Twins the radiant for the Geminid meteor shower.
Even though the Geminids radiate from Gemini, they can be seen all over the sky, and it is not necessary to look at Gemini to see meteors.
You can look away from the Moon and should be able to see the brighter Geminids. Get out a good lawn chair, face it away from the Moon, bundle up well, lean back, and enjoy the show with hot chocolate, coffee, or tea.