Navajo Nation: As ordered by the President of the Navajo Nation, all flags will fly at half-staff from Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, until sunset Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, in honor of former Navajo Nation President and Vice President Thomas Atcitty.

Oklahoma: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, in honor of U.S. Navy Fireman First Class Rex Elwood Wise, who died aboard the USS Oklahoma at Pearl Harbor Dec. 7, 1941.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.