Vermont: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, in honor of all Vermonters who have died from COVID-19.

Minnesota: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, in honor of all Minnesota residents who have died of COVID-19.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com

