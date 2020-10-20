Oct. 20, 2020 updated

West Virginia: All flags at city facilities in Charleston and West Virginia flags across Kanawha County and atop the state capitol and at state facilities across Monongalia County will fly at half-staff Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, in honor of former Mayor Kent S. Hall, who died Oct. 16.

Missouri: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at government and public facilities will fly at half-staff Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, in honor of Kennett Police Department Major Rick Groves, Assistant Chief, who died from complications of COVID-19 that he contracted while on duty.

Texas: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at public facilities will fly at half-staff from Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, until the date of his interment (TBD) in honor of Houston Police Sergeant Harold Preston, who was shot and killed in the line of duty.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.