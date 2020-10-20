West Virginia: All flags at city facilities in Charleston and West Virginia flags across Kanawha County and atop the state capitol and at state facilities across Monongalia County will fly at half-staff Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, in honor of former Mayor Kent S. Hall, who died Oct. 16.

Missouri: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at government and public facilities will fly at half-staff Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, in honor of Kennett Police Department Major Rick Groves, Assistant Chief, who died from complications of COVID-19 that he contracted while on duty.

