Oct. 23, 2020 updated

Wyoming: As ordered by the Governor, all state flags atop the Capitol and at public facilities across Laramie and Goshin counties will fly at half-staff Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, in honor of former Wyoming State Senator and Representative Wayne Johnson.

Alabama: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at government and public facilities will fly at half-staff Friday, Oct. 23, 2020 in honor of Huntsville's First Lady, Eula Catherine Sammons Battle.

Virginia: As ordered by the Governor, all Commonwealth (state) flags atop the state Capitol and in the city of Alexandria will fly at half-staff Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, in honor of former State Representative Bernard Cohen.

South Carolina: As ordered by the Governor, all flags across the state will fly at half-staff Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, in honor of Sergeant William Conley Jumper Jr. of the Greenville County Sheriff's Office, who died in the line of duty.

Ohio: As ordered by the Governor, all flags atop the Statehouse, Vern Riffe Center, Rhodes Tower and across Hamilton County will fly at half-staff until the date if his interment in honor of Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Corporal Adam McMillan, who was killed in the line of duty.

Online producer

Johanna Eubank

