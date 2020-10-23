Wyoming: As ordered by the Governor, all state flags atop the Capitol and at public facilities across Laramie and Goshin counties will fly at half-staff Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, in honor of former Wyoming State Senator and Representative Wayne Johnson.

Alabama: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at government and public facilities will fly at half-staff Friday, Oct. 23, 2020 in honor of Huntsville's First Lady, Eula Catherine Sammons Battle.

Virginia: As ordered by the Governor, all Commonwealth (state) flags atop the state Capitol and in the city of Alexandria will fly at half-staff Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, in honor of former State Representative Bernard Cohen.

South Carolina: As ordered by the Governor, all flags across the state will fly at half-staff Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, in honor of Sergeant William Conley Jumper Jr. of the Greenville County Sheriff's Office, who died in the line of duty.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com.

