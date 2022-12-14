Oct. 23, 2020: Arizona requests that its case be moved to the Independent Accountability Resolution Process. In the new process, lawyers, investigators and others outside of Division I sports take over the work of NCAA enforcement staff.
Oct. 23, 2020: Arizona requests that its case be moved to the Independent Accountability Resolution Process. In the new process, lawyers, investigators and others outside of Division I sports take over the work of NCAA enforcement staff.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.