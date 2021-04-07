 Skip to main content
Oct. 25, 2020: Arizona, Miller receive NCAA's Notice of Allegations

Arizona head coach Sean Miller calls in his defensive alignment against Oregon in the first half of their Pac12 game at McKale Center, February 22, 2020 Tucson, Ariz.

Arizona was charged with nine rules violations in the NCAA's Notice of Allegations, five of which were level one violations in a report from The Athletic.

Miller was charged with a Level One violation for a lack of head coach control and failing to monitor two assistant coaches accused of academic misconduct and improper recruiting inducements.

UA administration confirmed to the Star that it received the NOA but said it would not release the notice "in order to protect the integrity of the ongoing enforcement process."

