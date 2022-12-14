Oct. 25, 2020: Arizona is charged with nine rules violations by the NCAA, five of which are Level I violations.

Miller is charged with a Level I violation for a lack of head coach control and failing to monitor two assistant coaches accused of academic misconduct and improper recruiting inducements. Arizona receives a fifth Level I charge for overall institutional lack of control.

"Two of Miller's three assistant coaches committed intentional violations involving fraudulent academic transcripts, receipt of cash bribes, facilitating a meeting with an aspiring agent, impermissible inducements and recruiting violations all within an 18-month period," the NCAA writes in the Notice of Allegations. "The ultimate responsibility for the integrity of the men's basketball program rested with Miller and his staff's actions reflect on Miller as the head coach."

The NCAA also hands the UA swimming and diving program two Level II charges and, in a list of potential aggravating factors by the school, says the conduct of both Robbins and athletic director Dave Heeke "compromised the integrity of the investigation."

The NOA is not released to the public until the following March.