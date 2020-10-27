 Skip to main content
Oct. 26, 2020

Florida: All flags in the city of Ocala will fly at half-staff until sunset Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, in honor of Ocala Police Chief Greg Graham.

New Mexico: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at public facilities will fly at half-staff until sundown, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 in honor of former New Mexico State Representative Nick Salazar of Ohkay Owingeh.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991.

