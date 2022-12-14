 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oct. 3, 2017

  Oct. 3, 2017

Sean Miller in 2016.

Oct. 3, 2017: UA head coach Sean Miller issues a statement saying he is "devastated" to learn of the allegations made against Richardson.

"As the head basketball coach at the University of Arizona, I recognize my responsibility is not only to establish a culture of success on the basketball court and in the classroom, but as important, to promote and reinforce a culture of compliance. To the best of my ability, I have worked to demonstrate this over the past eight years and will continue to do so as we move forward."

