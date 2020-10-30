 Skip to main content
Oct. 30, 2020

Florida: As ordered by the Governor, all flags atop the state Capitol, at the Marion County Judicial Center, City Hall and the Police Department in Ocala, will fly at half-staff Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, in honor of the Ocala Police Chief Greg Graham.

Alaska: As ordered by the Governor, the state flag of Alaska will fly at half-staff at public facilities across the state Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, in honor of former State Representative Donald "Don" Clocksin.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com

