Oct. 6, 2020 updated

Illinois: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, in honor of South Holland Firefighter Dylan Cunningham.

Arkansas: As ordered by the Governor, all flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff from Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, until sunset on the date of his interment (TBD) in honor of Pine Bluff Detective Kevin Collins, who was shot and killed in the line of duty Oct. 5.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991.

