Alabama: As ordered by the Governor, all flags within Russell County will fly at half-staff Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, in honor of WWII veteran and public servant Roy Greene.

Pennsylvania: As ordered by the Governor, all Commonwealth (state) flags across Montgomery County will fly at half-staff Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, in honor of firefighter Edward Minnick of the Colmar Volunteer Fire Company, who died in the line of duty Oct. 1.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.