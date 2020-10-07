Alabama: As ordered by the Governor, all flags within Russell County will fly at half-staff Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, in honor of WWII veteran and public servant Roy Greene.
Pennsylvania: As ordered by the Governor, all Commonwealth (state) flags across Montgomery County will fly at half-staff Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, in honor of firefighter Edward Minnick of the Colmar Volunteer Fire Company, who died in the line of duty Oct. 1.
