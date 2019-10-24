CAP Bill Signed By President
WASHINGTON (AP) ─ President Johnson Monday signed the $1.3 billion Colorado River water bill, which contains the Central Arizona Project, bringing to an end a two decade fight by Arizona for the legislation.
Sen. Carl Hayden, D-Ariz., who retires in January at the age of 91 after serving in Congress since 1912, called the signing "the highwater mark in my career as a senator."
President Johnson said it was "Carl Hayden Day, really, in the White House," adding that if any one man deserves credit for the legislation, it was Hayden.
"For an entire region of America this great rover is the lifeline of survival, of growth, of prosperity, of hope," said the President.
Hayden said the $932 million CAP goes a long way toward providing adequate water for Arizona's future.
"It is difficult for many to realize the many hours of hard, tedious work that have gone on behind the scenes in developing a workable piece of legislation," Hayden said in a statement.
"My special thanks go to those men who have given so much of themselves for the benefit of Arizona: Stew Udall, Mo Udall, John Rhodes, the CAP Task Force, Ernest McFarland, John R. Murdock and Roy Elson.
"This is a great day for Arizona and a tribute to hard work," Hayden said.
On behalf of President Johnson, a number of Arizonans connected with the long fight for the Central Arizona Project were invited by James R. Jones, the President's assistant, to attend the signing.
"For two decades the Colorado has been the subject of unrelenting controversy and competing claims," President Johnson said, "And now, because good and reasonable men have put aside their differences in favor of regional progress, this bill is about to become law.
"It is a landmark bill, a proud companion to the more than 250 conservation measures I have signed as President, for the million Americans west of the Continental Divide, it will provide more water for growing cities, for expanding industries and for the farmers' crops and ranchers' cattle. …And we will do all this without defiling and despoiling the ancient and spectacular landscapes along the Colorado."
The CAP will pump water from the Colorado River, near Parker, through a system of aqueducts and canals to central Arizona, particularly for Phoenix and Tucson ─ the major centers of population.
The bill includes a ban on the licensing of any power dams on the Colorado between Hoover Dam and the Glen Canyon Dam, and sets a 10-year moratorium on any study of ways to augment the river's water.